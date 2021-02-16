Cowa LLC Acquires Shares of 957 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 69,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.