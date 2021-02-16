Cowa LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

