Cowa LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.32 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $487.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

