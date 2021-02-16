Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,598,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of STNE opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

