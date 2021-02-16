CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 14th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CVU traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,952. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

