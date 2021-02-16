Craig Hallum Increases Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $50.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,161 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,321 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

