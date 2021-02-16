Creative Planning Acquires 3,387 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 321,131 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 54.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

