Creative Planning Increases Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

