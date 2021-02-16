Creative Planning Invests $274,000 in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.21% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Sailer Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 174.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54.

