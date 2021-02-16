Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

