Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 5,847 Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.24% of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

