Creative Planning Sells 13,064 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

