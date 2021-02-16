Creative Planning Sells 432 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Spire were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spire by 516.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spire by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 30.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 118.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.