Creative Planning Trims Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

