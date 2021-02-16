Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 47,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,210. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.84.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

