Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Davy Research lowered shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 868.74 ($11.35).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 815.60 ($10.66) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 790.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 672.72. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,531.50 ($20.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

