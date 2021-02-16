Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 million, a P/E ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 927.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

