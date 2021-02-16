Crown Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

