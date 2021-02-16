CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,368.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $27,368.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

