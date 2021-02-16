CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Up 17.8%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s stock price rose 17.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 890,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 254,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 260,438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

