CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Up 47.2% Over Last Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,813,589 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

