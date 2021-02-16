Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of CFR opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $100.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.