Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $243.97 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

