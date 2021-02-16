Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $243.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.07. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

