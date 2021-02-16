Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) vs. Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Financial Contrast

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -2.76% 0.80% Cyber Apps World N/A -27.71% -19.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Cyber Apps World’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants N/A N/A -$350,000.00 ($0.52) -17.02 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Cyber Apps World on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. Its testing, inspection, and consulting services include materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, disaster response and recovery, and environmental services; and engineering, planning, and design services comprise engineering and design services, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

