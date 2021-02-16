CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.34 and last traded at $151.84. 866,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 633,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,169.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $16,035,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.