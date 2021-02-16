CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 165,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYBE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

