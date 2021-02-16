CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 1,408,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,524. The company has a market cap of $387.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

