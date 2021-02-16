Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.12 ($74.26).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €64.84 ($76.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,229.66. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €67.44 ($79.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

About Daimler AG (DAI.F)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.