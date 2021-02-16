Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $149,309,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

VFC stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

