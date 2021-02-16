Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after buying an additional 176,948 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

