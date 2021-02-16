Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,604,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,112. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

