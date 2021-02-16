Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $163.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

