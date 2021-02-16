Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,766 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in IQVIA by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $192.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

