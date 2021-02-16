Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Gap Up to $322.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.21), but opened at GBX 338 ($4.42). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 330.53 ($4.32), with a volume of 1,594 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.69. The firm has a market cap of £736.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.30.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

