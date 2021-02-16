Databroker Price Tops $0.0318 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00892186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049433 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.90 or 0.05170823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032992 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.