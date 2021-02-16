Datacoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,633.11 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019132 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

