DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DaVita ended the fourth quarter on a weak note with both earnings and revenues missing estimates. Foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company. Increase in operating expenses and contraction of adjusted operating margin are other concerns. Nonetheless, net dialysis and related lab patient service revenues increased during the quarter. The opening of new dialysis centers within United States is impressive. Acquisition of several new dialysis centers overseas is encouraging as well. A solid EPS guidance for 2021 is another positive. Sturdy prospects in the Kidney Care wing continue to aid the stock. The company saw growth in its End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Medicare Advantage customer base. Over the past year, shares of DaVita have outperformed its industry.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,921. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

