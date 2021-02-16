Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.65

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 139.46%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.