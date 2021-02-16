Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 10,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 613,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.