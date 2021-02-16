Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.38

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1350161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $991.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.