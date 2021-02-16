DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $6.46

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. DePay has a market cap of $8.78 million and $954,610.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00013046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded up 198.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00264691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00075243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00089171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00419070 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,219.79 or 0.89333085 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

DePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.