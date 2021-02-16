DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $764,560.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $221.01 million and approximately $764,560.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.47 or 0.00017148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00264277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00440745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184799 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

