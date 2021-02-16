Desjardins Downgrades IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.83.

TSE IGM opened at C$34.85 on Friday. IGM Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.96 and a twelve month high of C$40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.38.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

