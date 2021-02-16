Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $270.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

OLED stock opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.40.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

