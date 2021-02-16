Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.33 ($6.27).

CBK stock opened at €5.22 ($6.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.94. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

