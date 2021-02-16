Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.30, but opened at C$0.27. Devonian Health Group shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 21,566 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

