Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.42. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,049,129 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

