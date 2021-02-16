Digitex Futures (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.41 or 0.00935325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052751 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.05172065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00035288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.