Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $108.67

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and traded as low as $96.60. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 18,101 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,693,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000.

